5 Spiele, 5 Pleiten: Beckham startet mit Negativrekord

Sometimes the road is long and u need to take a breather .. Manchester United , Real Madrid , La Liga and the premiership wasn’t built in a day... Teams , players and clubs need time to flourish but when they do , all the hard times seem so distant... It’s important to take time to reflect on what we have achieved so far... I’m proud of my team , our club and the amazing fans that we have... Patience is a virtue #familia @intermiamicf