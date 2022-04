Schlusslicht Venezia feuert Trainer Zanetti

Paolo Zanetti has been relieved of his duties as First Team manager.



The club would like to sincerely thank him for his professionalism and his leadership in our historic return to Serie A after a 19-year absence.