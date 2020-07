Barca-Präsident ohne Zweifel bei Messi

🔙 2009

Today marks 1️⃣1️⃣ years since the presentation of @Ibra_official!

💙❤️ Relive ALL his goals as a Blaugrana on Barça TV+

🍿 https://t.co/XlKGdrK0o0

🤔 Which one is your favorite? pic.twitter.com/3x25Q1av1T