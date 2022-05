Remis im "Old Firm" zwischen Celtic und Rangers

🗣️ "It was pretty intense - I thought it was a tight contest."



Ange Postecoglou gives his thoughts 𝗼𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵.#CELRAN | #cinchPrem | #COYBIG🍀 pic.twitter.com/bEFUzaPFPy