Warum Bellingham nicht der neue Sancho ist

Just been to watch an amazing football match at Birmingham city where Jude scored a goal. Jude continues to support Mustard Seed Project and has raised more than £2,000 towards building 6 classrooms on our school in Mombasa. What a brilliant guy and an amazing footballer. Thanks Jude. #judebellingham #birminghamcityfc #supportingafrica #buildingaschoolinafrica #buildingaschool #buildingaschoolinmombasa