LASK-Profi Balić in den USA gefragt?

The LA Galaxy are among clubs interested in LASK and Austria int’l winger Husein Balic, I’m told. No offer yet.



Balic, 24, has 6g/1a in ~1200 mins this year. Nicknamed “the sprinter” b/c of his pace. Celtic, Brentford, Southampton were reportedly interested in him in January. pic.twitter.com/iK04DaGPDq