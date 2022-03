1:4: LASK vor dem Aus im Europacup

Full time in Prague.



Credit to Slavia, that was a tough game.



It'll be hard next week in St. Pölten to say the least, but it's only "half-time" and LASK are not done yet 👊

___

🔴⚪ SLA 4-1 ASK ⚫⚪⏱FT' #UECL #SLAASK pic.twitter.com/dUHscPgryN